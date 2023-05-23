'God's Will': How Early Summer, Sudden Rains Threaten Farmers in Delhi

When Omkar Singh turned 16, he started farming. And now, at 42, he continues to do just that on a plot of land in east Delhi’s Shastri Nagar. Spread across one acre of land, the father of five grows spinach, basil, chillies, onions, and brinjals. Each month, he sells the produce in the local market for approximately Rs 20,000.

This year, however, a spell of unseasonal rains in April, meant bad news for Singh and other urban farmers.

“It is summer right now. It’s supposed to be hot… But remember, how hard it rained a few weeks ago? All our crops got destroyed. There was nothing left to sell in the market,” said Singh, as he pointed at a pile of rotting green-brown produce.