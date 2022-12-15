Climate Change & Food Inflation: One-Third of the Food Americans Buy Is Wasted

Wasted food – and land, labor, chemicals, water and energy.
(Photo: ATU Images via Getty Images)
You saw it at Thanksgiving, and you’ll likely see it at your next holiday feast: piles of unwanted food – unfinished second helpings, underwhelming kitchen experiments and the like – all dressed up with no place to go, except .
With luck, hungry relatives will discover some of it before the inevitable green mold renders it inedible.
U.S. consumers waste a lot of food year-round – about .
And when food goes bad, the land, labor, water, chemicals and energy that went into producing, processing, transporting, storing and preparing it are wasted too.
Households account for the largest share of US food waste
Where does all that unwanted food go? Mainly underground. Food waste occupies . Once buried, it breaks down, generating methane, a potent greenhouse gas that .
Reducing wasted food could protect natural resources, save consumers money, reduce hunger and slow climate change. But as an and director of the , I know all too well that there’s no ready elegant solution.
Developing meaningful interventions requires burrowing into the systems that make reducing food waste such a , and understanding how both .
To avoid being wasted, food must avert a gauntlet of possible missteps as it moves from soil to stomach. Baruch College marketing expert Lauren Block and her colleagues call this pathway the .
As in that event, failure of even a small component in the multistage sequence of transforming raw materials into human nutrition leads to failure of the entire task.
Buying too much food and failing to use trimmings and byproducts account for nearly half of U.S. food waste.
Otherwise the companies risk losing all the value they have added to their raw materials through the production sequence.
Who performs the final stages of production in today’s modern food system? That would be us: frenzied, multitasking, money- and time-constrained consumers. At the end of a typical day, we’re often juggling myriad demands as we try to produce a nutritious, delicious meal for our households.
Unfortunately, sprawling modern food systems are not managed like a single integrated firm that’s focused on maximizing profits. And consumers are not the highly skilled heavy hitters that Kremer envisioned to manage the final stage of the complex food system. It’s not surprising that failure – here, wasting food – often is the result.
Adding to the mayhem, firms may not always want to help consumers get the most out of food purchases. That could reduce their sales – and if food that’s been stored longer degrades and becomes less appetizing or safe, producers’ reputations could suffer.
What options exist for reducing food waste in the kitchen? Here are several approaches.
Build consumer skills.
This could start with students, perhaps through reinvesting in – the modern, expanded realm of old-school home economics classes. Or schools could insert food-related modules into existing classes.
Biology students could learn why mold forms, and math students could calculate how to expand or reduce recipes.
Outside of school, there are expanding or via clever gamified experiences like , an app that challenges and coaches users to get one more meal a week out of their fridges, freezers and pantries. Yes, it may involve adding some mayo.
Recent studies have found that when people had the opportunity to early in the COVID-19 pandemic, food waste declined. However, as consumers returned to such as eating out, wastage .
Make home meal preparation easier.
Enter the meal kit, which provides the exact quantity of ingredients needed.
Meal kits generate increased packaging waste, but this additional impact may be . Net environmental benefits , and warrant more study.
Heighten the consequences for wasting food.
South Korea has begun implementing by requiring people to dispose of it in special costly bags or, for apartment dwellers, through pay-as-you-go kiosks.
Kiosks for collecting food waste in Seoul, South Korea.
A suggests that a small tax of 6 cents per kilogram – which, translated for a typical U.S. household, would total about $12 yearly – yielded a nearly 20% reduction in waste among the affected households.
The tax also spurred households to spend 5% more time, or about an hour more per week, preparing meals, but the changes that people made reduced their yearly grocery bills by about $170.
Each of these paths is promising, but there is no single solution to this problem. Not all consumers will seek out or encounter opportunities to improve their food-handling skills.
Meal kits introduce logistical issues of their own and could be too expensive for some households. And few U.S. cities may be willing or able to develop systems for tracking and taxing wasted food.
Both the and the are funding efforts to track and measure food waste. I expect that this work will help us understand waste patterns more clearly and find effective ways to squelch the squander sequence.
(Brian E. Roe is a Professor of Agricultural, Environmental, and Development Economics at The Ohio State University.)
(This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same. This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)