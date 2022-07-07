Book Review: Amitav Ghosh's Latest 'The Living Mountain' & the Climate Crisis

Two, people from outside these communities are not permitted into the valley. The village residents trade with them once a year, at the entrance of the valley, exporting nuts of their magic tree and other produce and importing what they need for the entire year.

It is in one such contact that they meet the representative of a different race – the Anthropoi – who takes copious notes about Mahaparbat and the produce in the valley. A couple of years later, the Anthropoi return, this time with modern military equipment and subjugate the people of the valley.

“Their savants had studied all that was told to their envoy, and they were convinced that unbeknownst to us, great riches – minerals, metals and the like – were hidden within the mountain,” Maansi says in her monologue which is the narrative of the story.