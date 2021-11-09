The Planet Has Changed: Amitav Ghosh Talks About His New Book & Climate Crisis

Indian writer Amitav Ghosh’s new book The Nutmeg’s Curse: Parables for a Planet in Crisis, argues that the origins of our current climate crisis are rooted in the exploitative practices of western colonialism.

In his book, Ghosh looks at the historical events that have led up to the kind of geopolitical and environmental crises that are marring the present.

He traces the Dutch empire's conquest of the Indonesian Banda islands for a monopoly on nutmeg production and writes about how colonial trade practices over the centuries combined with capitalism have not only led to exploitation of people but also exploitation of nature without a thought for repercussions.

In an audio conversation with The Quint, Ghosh, who is best known for his works of fiction like The Shadow Lines, The Hungry Tide, Sea of Poppies and various others, says that the shift towards writing a non-fiction book on climate change happened because the planet has changed.