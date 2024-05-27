Photos | Cyclone Remal Causes Heavy Rains, Waterlogging in My City Kolkata

A severe cyclonic storm unleashed its fury across Kolkata and other districts of West Bengal as it made landfall along the coastal borders of India and Bangladesh.
(Photo credit: Koushik Das)
On Sunday, 26 May, Cyclone Remal landed on the Bangladesh and West Bengal Coasts. The cyclonic storm brought heavy rains and gusty winds, reaching a maximum speed of 135 km/h, causing devastation along the coastline. As the downpour continues, several streets in Kolkata have been waterlogged, affecting the electricity supply. (Location: Howrah)
It has been raining continuously for the last two days here in Kolkata. Several trees have been uprooted in my locality, and electricity poles are leaning dangerously, posing a threat to passersby. (Location: Uttar Panchanna Gram, Kolkata)
As residents, we have been inside our houses as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) advised. However, due to rain and waterlogging on the streets, we have difficulty stepping out even to get essential items. (Location: Uttar Panchanna Gram, Kolkata)
The street outside my house is completely waterlogged. (Location: Uttar Panchanna Gram, Kolkata)
The work goes on… A street vendor in my locality continues his day as usual despite the rains. (Location: Uttar Panchanna Gram, Kolkata)
Bus services have been severely affected amidst heavy rain in Kolkata. (Location: Howrah)
A rickshaw puller wading through the water-logged street of Kolkata. (Location: Howrah)
As the heavy downpour continues, several local shops have been shut. (Location: Howrah)
The shopkeepers in Howrah have made a temporary arrangement of plastic sheets to protect themselves and their products from the heavy rain.
A cluster of billboards has been destroyed by Cyclone Remal in Howrah. (Location: Howrah)
Kolkata recorded 146 mm of rainfall between 8:30 AM on Sunday and 5:30 AM on Monday. Though the worst seems to be over, the weather department predicts more rain in Kolkata and surrounding districts until Tuesday morning. (Location: Howrah)
