In Photos | A 'Sinking' Joshimath Leaves People Angry Yet Helpless

Water oozes out after cracks appear in a house after landslides at Vishnupuram Marwari Colony, in Joshimath of Uttarakhand, on Friday, 6 January.
(Photo: PTI)
As Joshimath, a hill town in Uttarakhand, stares at one of the worst climate disasters of our time, most of its residents are packing up their belongings and moving to what they hope are greener pastures. As of early this week, 723 houses in the town have been identified as damaged due to land subsidence, and 86 homes have been marked unsafe. As uncertainty looms, The Quint gives you a glimpse of the faces behind the tragedy.
A total of 131 families in Joshimath have been moved to temporary shelters as of early this week.
Women sit in front of buildings, marked unsafe by authorities, in Uttarakhand's Joshimath.
A family showing the damage caused to their house by land subsidence.
A resident shows the damaged portion of a building at the land subsidence-affected area in Joshimath.
State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel inspect buildings in the disaster-hit town.
Women residents of Joshimath.
A family interacting with SDRF personnel.
Women residents of Joshimath.
The first phase of the proposed demolition in Joshimath targeted two hotels severely hit by land subsidence. Deep cracks have emerged on both hotels, separating one from its foundation (Hotel Malari Inn) and causing the other (Hotel Mount View) to tilt sideways.
However, owing to protests, the demolition work could not be carried out. Several residents staged a protest against the demolition, demanding that they be compensated.
A sadhu with locals protests against the demolition of the unsafe hotels and houses after cracks appeared at the landslide-affected area of Joshimath.
Residents stage a protest, demanding compensation.
The protesters stopped officials from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) and the SDRF from entering the hotel.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday, 11 January announced a compensation of Rs 1.5 lakh for all the families impacted by the calamity.
