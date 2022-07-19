UP Sanitation Worker Bobby Reinstated After He Issues 'Unconditional Apology'

Mathura Sanitation Worker Sacked for Carrying PM Modi, CM Yogi's Photo in Garbage
(Photo: Twitter/@Benarasiyaa)
A sanitation worker in Uttar Pradesh (UP) who was found carrying portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a garbage cart was reinstated after he said that "he will never repeat such a mistake again".
The Mathura-Vrindavan Nagar Nigam terminated the services of the worker on Saturday, 16 July, but reinstated him after "he unconditionally apologised and pleaded that he is the sole bread-winner in his family, and has two children," authorities claim.
The video, which was widely circulated on social media, showed Bobby, posted in UP's Generalganj, being stopped and accosted by some people, asking him about the portraits in the wheel barrow with garbage.
"Bobby was found lax in his work and his services were terminated," Satyendra Kumar Tiwari, Additional Municipal Commissioner, Mathura-Vrindavan Nagar Nigam, said.
"Bobby, a contractual worker of Mathura-Vrindavan Nagar Nigam, was collecting garbage near Subhash Inter College. A portrait of PM Modi and CM Yogi was found in his the cart. When locals stopped the worker, he then realised that he is carrying the photos of these dignitaries. He immediately removed them from the cart. Due to the worker's carelessness his services are terminated," he had added then.
However, Bobby has said that it is not his mistake that there were portraits of the PM and the UP CM in the garbage.
"Before initiating action, what actually happened should have at least been considered and it should have been ascertained whether I was at fault or not," he added.
