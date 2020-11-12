Gurjar Agitation Ends on Day 11 After Consensus With Gehlot Govt

A Gurjar organisation called off its agitation for reservation on Thursday, 12 November, after reaching an agreement with the Rajasthan government.
Following 11 straight days of agitation, a consensus was reached on the six contentious points between the representatives of the agitating Gurjar Arakashan Andolan Samiti and the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government on Wednesday following a day-long meeting that was held between 2pm and 9.30pm, according to a Hindustan Times report.
According to the report, state minister for energy BD Kalla and Gurjar leader, Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla, thrashed out the differences at CM Gehlot’s official residence in Jaipur. Vijay Bainsla, a Gurjar leader, said a consensus has been reached with the state government regarding the community’s long-pending demands.
Following the breakthrough, agitators called off their protest from the site at Pilupura in Bayana in Bharatpur district.
In a worrying move, mobile internet services were suspended during the agitation. After Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan suffers from the highest internet shutdowns in India. Since 2015, the state has shut down internet services at least 72 times with 2019 witnessing 19 shutdowns.
According to reports, internet services were restored after the agitation was called off.
The Gurjar Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti has been demanding inclusion in the Schedule IX of the Constitution and a 5% reservation in the Most Backward Classes (MBCs) category for state government jobs, according to HT report.
The six-point pact includes providing compensation and jobs to the next of kin of three Gurjars who had died during the agitation, a quote for the community in the state government vacancies, holding quarterly meetings on the withdrawal of earlier cases against the community members; and constituting a committee for the ongoing recruitment process,
