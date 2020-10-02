‘Expiry Date’ On ZEE5: A Binge-Worthy Thriller Full Of Twists

In ZEE5’s latest original Expiry Date, a man and a woman’s lives get unexpectedly intertwined because their respective spouses are in an extramarital affair. The result is a pacy thriller that’s high on suspense, drama and full of twists. The whole show plays out as a flashback over 10 episodes.

When Vishwa (Tony Luke) learns that his wife Disha (Sneha Ullal) is cheating on him, he’s consumed by rage.

He plans her perfect murder in such a way that her lover Sunny (Ali Reza) would get falsely implicated.

But things don’t go as per plan. He accidentally ends up killing her at their home and somehow manages to get rid off her body by burying it at their farmhouse.

The show has all the elements of a thriller.

To avoid coming under the police radar, he reports Disha as a missing person only to find out that Sunny’s wife Sunitha (Madhushalini) has filed a similar complaint. Things get even more mysterious when Vishwa finds out that Sunny went missing on the same day as Disha was killed. When Sunitha confesses to Vishwa that she too killed her husband in a fit of rage, they come up with an elaborate plan to throw the cops off the scent by making it seem that Disha and Sunny could have possibly eloped. But the biggest twist comes when they both realise that there’s an unknown person who knows all about their misdeeds.

‘Expiry Date’ is high on suspense and drama.

An extra-marital affair, two murders, an elaborate cover-up, a mystery man who knows too much - Expiry Date has all the ingredients of a potent thriller.

As a viewer, it’s hard for you to predict what’s coming next and that’s the best part about the show. Director Shankar Marthand ensures that the show moves at a steady pace right up until the end. There are enough twists and turns to keep you hooked. Each episode is about 30 minutes. As two people whose lives get entangled by a quirk of fate, Tony Luke and Madhushalini are excellent in their roles. They are ably supported by Sneha Ullal and Ali Reza.

Tony Luke and Sneha Ullal are a couple in the show.

