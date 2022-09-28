Wouldn’t It Be Cool If You Could Design Your Own Degree? Now It’s Possible!

How many of us who've passed out of college often look back and think - did I choose the right courses? Should I have opted for another stream altogether? I'm sure there are many who have at some point in time gone down this rabbit hole of 'What if..'

Can you blame them? The way our courses and streams have been designed, they hardly leave us any scope of drawing outside the lines and explore other possibilities. What if there was a degree you could design on your own? What if you could major in Computer Science and minor in Political Science? What if by the time you were done with college, you were a subject matter expert in Data Science and English Literature? Sounds too good to be true? It isn't.

Welcome to a revolutionary way of learning at UPES, where along with the core subject, students have the option to choose from subject-focused specializations. Additionally, they can choose their minor/exploratory subject from other schools.