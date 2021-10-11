'India's Space Odyssey' is the Perfect Balance of Education and Entertainment



The narrative starts right at the beginning, shortly after India gained her independence, and the Cold War had just started. In a way, and the show does tackle this, the Cold War acted as a catalyst for the progress for space exploration as both the United States and the Soviet Union were vying for supremacy in that field. Lucky for us, India decided to remain neutral during that time, which allowed the country to collaborate and share knowledge with both American and Russian scientists.



Now, in the 21st century, after multiple successful space missions, India has already earned a special place in the space race. The Mars Orbiter Mission or Mangalyaan is a living example of how India can do so much with so little. The upcoming Gaganyaan missions, the second of which plans to launch a three-member crew to space, is also on the horizon. But what about everything that happened in between? That is exactly where this show shines brightest.



The collection of individual incidents that led to ISRO being what it is today, has been well documented in this show. Whether it’s India’s unique geographical advantage that led to establishing a small fishing village in Kerala as the first launch site, or India moving closer to the USSR due to America’s support towards Pakistan during the 1971 war, or the tragic and mysterious deaths of Dr. Homi Bhabha in a plane crash and Dr. Sarabhai in his bedroom on-site, India’s Space Odyssey covers it all in great detail.



And if all of that wasn’t enough, check this - the Hindi version of the show is actually narrated by popular actor R. Madhavan! So what are you waiting for? This week, when you’re trying to figure out what everyone in the family can watch together, give Discovery+ a shot. Their programming is the textbook definition of 'edutainment', which is exactly the kind of wholesome viewing families need time and again.