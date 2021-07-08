What's this Viral #BatBalance Challenge that's got Indian Cricketers Hooked?

Recently, global sports icon Virat Kohli joined the homegrown short video platform MX TakaTak, an app not just popular for short entertaining videos, but also for the fun challenges people can be part of, along with their celebrity idols.

Being the trendsetter he is, Virat posted a video of himself balancing a cricket bat on two fingers.

The best way to understand this simple but skilful challenge would be to watch the Indian skipper demonstrate it. You can watch Virat Kohli’s #BatBalance video here.

Showing the world his skills with the bat, even off the field - Virat has now challenged his fans/cricket enthusiasts to the task. And as MX TakaTak has a vibrant and enthusiastic community of users, the responses to Kohli's #BatBalance challenge are pouring in.