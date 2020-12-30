What To Expect From The OPPO Reno 5 Pro

The OPPO Reno 5 Pro, that has been launched in China, is expected to come to India soon. The phone is most likely to have the same specifications as that of its native variant. This includes MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor.

The OPPO Reno 5 Pro has a quad camera set-up on the rear (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2MP) and a 32MP front camera. The phone has a 6.55-inch FHD+ display and 90Hz refresh rate. It packs in a 4,350 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Additionally, the phone boasts of an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The 8GB/128GB model is expected to cost around Rs 38,300, while the 12GB/256GB is likely to be priced at nearly Rs 42,800.

For more details about the OPPO Reno 5 Pro, keep watching this space!