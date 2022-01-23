What Does Your Zodiac Sign Say? New Year, New Things To Do

#1 Fall In Love (Aries)

Get over the flings, Aries. As per your chart, boredom threatens to take over your life in 2022. Hence, the things you have done, are doing, or want to do will eventually turn into things “I no more want to do”. Falling in love is not as scary as you think it is.

#2 Travel In Style (Taurus)

So, you have been making a lot of plans in the last couple of years, and none have given you Instagram-worthy pictures. In 2022, start investing in accomplishing your small dreams and travel in style. It would give you much happiness, positivity, memories, and of course, "grammable" pictures.

#3 Escape To Sunshine And Beaches (Gemini)

Imagine yourself travelling on a sunny day somewhere amidst the mountain or a beach. And at that moment, you pull the car’s window down to let the warm rays of the sun kiss your face. That’s all you need in 2022 to rejuvenate and fall in love with life again.

#4 Connect With Your Spiritual Soul (Cancer)

Go across India for a spirituality tour whenever you get the time. From Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand to Sun temple in Konark, there are a lot of places where you can be thankful, in 2022.

#5 Stop The Chase (Leo)

Think of things that you always wanted to do and chase them for a while. Watching a movie in the mountains? Long drive? Bungee jumping? Try them, it’s always worth it.

#6 Enjoy The Ride (Virgo)

Virgo horoscope 2022 predicts a great year for travelling, so if you don’t happen to cancel your plans, you are up for a fun ride. In 2022, things are unlikely to go as planned for you, and that is good news.

#7 Invest, Invest And Invest (Libra)

The world is making money using their phone and you are simply using them to like pictures. In 2022, start investing (but not before carefully garnering the terms, facts, and knowledge required for investing) in the stock market, bonds, or whatever you like. A side salary doesn’t hurt, right?

#8 WFH Can Be Fun (Scorpio)

Enjoying your physical intimacy at the mountains or beaches while earning alongside is one great thing you can do in 2022.

#9 Minimise Socialising (Sagittarius)

The year 2022, is excellent on the romance front, and you might want to use the technical detox as an opportunity to know your date or lover better. Social media is going nowhere!!

#10 Go Scubadiving (Capricorn)

You like to do things that make their heart beat a bit faster. The work can wait, the fear of the future can wait, and so can wait for your constant urge to not give yourself what you deserve. Make this year all about yourself.

#11 Get In Shape (Aquarius)

It makes you look attractive and you stay fit. What else do you need? If not exercise, you can try yoga and meditation. However, each of these things requires enormous commitment.

#12 Propose (Pisces)

Don’t keep your feelings with yourself anymore. Re-adjust the way you look at them and say the three magical words.

