We Asked People From Various Age Groups Their Favorite Snacks & Now We're Hungry
India's culinary heritage is an exquisite tapestry of flavors and aromas that has captured the world's imagination. And at the heart of this cultural fabric lies a flavourful thread that weaves together our love for food and snacking. From the mouth-watering samosas that have been a staple snack for shared moments for generations to the namkeens and mithai, snacking has always been a cherished tradition in India. Having journeyed through time, our snacking habits have transcended boundaries and evolved into a comfort-driving ritual that is both delightful and diverse.
Treating our taste buds with delicious bite sized snacks between meals is an unspoken ritual most Indians abide by. Whether it’s a movie theater, a bus ride, or a hectic workday, we have a snack for every occasion. Beyond satiating hunger pangs, snacks also have a great stress-busting quality and tend to bring emotional and mental gratification in anxious times. With countless options in sight, no grocery run is complete without stocking up on our all-time favorite snacks that provide a comforting sense of familiarity, particularly during the pandemic and its aftermath. The State of Snacking Report 4.0 released by Mondelez India reiterates this wherein 88% consumers say they regularly snack for a sense of comfort.
Let’s look at a few more interesting findings from the report that give us a glimpse of India’s evolving snacking palate:
- Chocolate is good for the soul - 64% Indians admitted to eating chocolates at least once a week or more. This number has gone up 8% since last year
- Trust in legacy brands- 85% said known brands are better equipped to deliver during challenging times.
- Moments of Indulgence - Consumers are seeking that indulgent snacks are part of their everyday life (77%) and that they provide moments of peace in their day (81%).
- Routine moments of togetherness- Eight in 10 consumers (79%) snack to connect with others with nine in 10 (88%) saying, “sharing snacks with others is my love language".
Sravya, 26, Assistant Producer:
Favorite Snack: Cadbury Nutties
Reason: “Ever since I was a kid, my parents have been getting me Nutties on special occasions. Now, it’s just a part of my grocery shopping. If it's not available at my local store, I order it online.”
Sravya is not alone. Nearly 84% Indians would go out of their way to find their favorite snack. Sravya is also part of the 81% consumers who use the digital channels to find new snacks instead of browsing a local grocery store in-person.
Cadbury Nutties
Anant, 33, Theater Actor:
Favorite Snack: Cadbury Oreo
Reason: “Every day, my team waits for me to bring a pack of Oreo and share with them before we start working. Our daily gossip sessions are now incomplete without everyone sharing the same packet of Oreo.”
Anant is part of the 79% Indians who share their favorite snacks with others to connect and bond.
Cadbury Oreo
Raj, 25, Student:
Favorite Snack: Cadbury Dairy Milk Bites
Reason: “As a student, I’m constantly chasing deadlines and working on multiple subjects. I make it a point that my bag always has a packet of Cadbury Dairy Milk Bites. Nibbling on bite sized Dairy Milk chocolate helps take my mind from all the stress, not to forget it’s frigging delicious”
Raj’s snack indulgence is part of a larger group of Indian consumers, nearly 80%, who believe that snacking helps them take their minds off serious issues. Our dependence on snacks during turbulent times became more evident during the pandemic years.
Cadbury Dairy Milk Bites
Upasana, 17, IIT Aspirant:
Favorite Snack: Cadbury Chocobakes Chocochip Cookies
Reason: “ Post lunch, I always crave something sweet and since the last two years, Cadbury Chocobakes Chocochip Cookies has been my go to snack. It’s tasty, easy to carry and satiates my craving for something that’s tasty and easy on the palette.”
Upasana is a part of 84% Indians who believe that these days, it's more important than ever to have moments of indulgence in the day.
Cadbury Chocobakes
If you’ve reached this part of the article and are planning to order some snacks, you are not alone. After all, a little indulgence is something we always crave after reading an entire article about it. If you’re still confused between what to order, you can choose from a variety of snacks such as bite sized indulgences to biscuits and bakes that Mondelez India has to offer.
