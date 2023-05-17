We Asked People from Various Age Groups Their Favorite Snacks & Now We're Hungry

- Chocolate is good for the soul - 64% Indians admitted to eating chocolates at least once a week or more. This number has gone up 8% since last year

- Trust in legacy brands- 85% said known brands are better equipped to deliver during challenging times.

- Moments of Indulgence - Consumers are seeking that indulgent snacks are part of their everyday life (77%) and that they provide moments of peace in their day (81%).

- Routine moments of togetherness- Eight in 10 consumers (79%) snack to connect with others with nine in 10 (88%) saying, “sharing snacks with others is my love language".