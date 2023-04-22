TurboMania: Flipkart's Multicity Campaign for vivo T2 5G Range is a Huge Success

Flipkart presents TurboMania, powered by vivo T2 5G Series, was a larger-than-life multi-city campaign that captivated audiences across India.

The four-phase campaign, which started off with mysterious invitations to over 44 influential creators, set the stage for a truly epic launch of the all-new vivo T2 5G Series. The Campaign included a custom made VR experience, on-ground mall activations, AR filter experience and celebrity content along with 40 influencers and digital amplification through UGC.