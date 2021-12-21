Top 10 Room Heaters Available in India in 2021, With Price and Features

As the mercury dips, so does our tolerance for the cold air around us. And sometimes the chill bites so sharp, that no amount of woolens and blankets seems to do the job. That is why room heaters exist. They are our electrical knight in shining armour. But as there are so many options to choose from - how do you decide which one to go for?

Besides the budget and ratings, when it comes to room heaters here's a checklist of factors you should consider before making your decision.

Portability

Automatic oscillation

Multiple heat settings

Adequate safety settings, like tip over protection and safety grill

Amount of maximum power consumption

To help you make your decision, we’ve carefully curated a list of the top ten room heaters available in India in 2021, covering a wide array of features and price points.

Here they are arranged from lowest to highest price.