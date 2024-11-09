Safeguards Against Frauds: Learn Measures to Prevent Falling For Scams

Fraudsters are getting sneakier every day, but don’t worry – the cops have your back. Here’s what they suggest to keep you one step ahead:

Do's ✅

Speak Up: Got a weird call that doesn’t feel right? Don’t ignore it. Report it ASAP to the authorities – your vigilance could save others too.

Double-Check Everything: If someone’s asking for your info, don’t just hand it over. Verify the request through official channels before you do anything.

Stay in the Know: Keep yourself updated on the latest fraud tactics. The more you know, the better you can protect yourself and others.

Don'ts ❌

Keep It to Yourself: Your personal and financial info is yours and yours alone. Never share it over the phone, no matter who’s asking.

Don’t Get Click-Happy: Be cautious with links and apps, especially if they come from unknown sources. If it looks fishy, it probably is – so don’t click.

Protect your banking info: Do not enter your debit/credit/bank details on a public computer.