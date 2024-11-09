Safeguards Against Frauds: Learn Measures to Prevent Falling For Scams

advertisement
CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUR INTERACTIVE PAGE that teaches measures to safeguard against frauds.
You have landed on this page because you have most likely been contacted by a fraudster before. YOU ARE NOT ALONE!
Falling victim to a fraud can be frustrating, frightening, and downright maddening. But here’s the good news:
There are steps you can take right now to protect yourself and fight back.
First things first, let's arm you with some critical helpline numbers. These are your go-to resources for reporting frauds and seeking help.
Here are the most important helplines for reporting frauds and getting assistance. Each helpline is linked to specific types of fraud to guide you better.
Action: You can report stolen/lost phones, fraudulent calls, unsolicited business calls, here
Use this to: Identify and report suspected telecom-related fraud
Action: Fill up this online form to report suspected fraud
Use this to: Report incidents of suspected URLs, phone numbers, email IDs, social media handles, and deep fakes.
If you’re having trouble remembering these numbers during an emergency, don’t worry.
Go to the Truecaller app on your phone, and access the Government Directory Services, where you can find all these and many more verified helpline numbers set up by the government.
Here’s how you do it:
Ever wished you could just know if a call was a fraud before you even pick up? Well, with Truecaller, you can. Here’s how it helps you stay fraud-proof:
Fraudsters are getting sneakier every day, but don’t worry – the cops have your back. Here’s what they suggest to keep you one step ahead:
Do's ✅
Speak Up: Got a weird call that doesn’t feel right? Don’t ignore it. Report it ASAP to the authorities – your vigilance could save others too.
Double-Check Everything: If someone’s asking for your info, don’t just hand it over. Verify the request through official channels before you do anything.
Stay in the Know: Keep yourself updated on the latest fraud tactics. The more you know, the better you can protect yourself and others.
Don'ts ❌
Keep It to Yourself: Your personal and financial info is yours and yours alone. Never share it over the phone, no matter who’s asking.
Don’t Get Click-Happy: Be cautious with links and apps, especially if they come from unknown sources. If it looks fishy, it probably is – so don’t click.
Protect your banking info: Do not enter your debit/credit/bank details on a public computer.
Navigating the world of online banking and digital transactions can feel like walking through a minefield. But don’t worry, we’ve got your back. Here’s what the Government recommends to keep you safe:
Do's ✅
Stick to the Real Deal: Don’t fall for fake bank sites that fraudsters set up. Always type your bank’s URL directly into your browser, or better yet, use the bank’s official app on your phone.
Keep Your Digital Shield Up: Make sure your software and antivirus are up-to-date. It’s like wearing armour online – it keeps the bad stuff out.
Lock It Down: Use strong, unique passwords for your online banking. And remember, your browser is no place to store them – keep those passwords safe and sound.
Don'ts ❌
Don’t Spill the Beans: Your PINs, passwords, and OTPs are like your secret sauce – never share them with anyone, no matter what.
Steer Clear of Public Wi-Fi: Public Wi-Fi might be free, but it’s a free-for-all for fraudsters too. Avoid doing any banking when you’re on it.
Ignore the Urge: If you get an unsolicited request asking for your banking details, don’t respond. Fraudsters love to create a sense of urgency, but remember, your bank won’t pressure you like that.
To learn more about the emerging landscape related frauds and scams, take a look at the following resources:
