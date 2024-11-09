Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Brandstudio Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Safeguards Against Frauds: Learn Measures to Prevent Falling For Scams

Safeguards Against Frauds: Learn Measures to Prevent Falling For Scams

Falling for a fraud can be frustrating and frightening. But there are steps you can take to protect yourself.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>India Fights Fraud: Safeguards Against Frauds: Learn Measures to Save Oneself</p></div>
India Fights Fraud: Safeguards Against Frauds: Learn Measures to Save Oneself

(Made using Midjourney, directed by Kamran Akhter)

CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUR INTERACTIVE PAGE that teaches measures to safeguard against frauds.

You have landed on this page because you have most likely been contacted by a fraudster before. YOU ARE NOT ALONE!

Key scam-related data from India.

(Graphic: Kamran Akhter)

Falling victim to a fraud can be frustrating, frightening, and downright maddening. But here’s the good news:

There are steps you can take right now to protect yourself and fight back.

First things first, let's arm you with some critical helpline numbers. These are your go-to resources for reporting frauds and seeking help.

Fraud-fighting Speed Dial

Here are the most important helplines for reporting frauds and getting assistance. Each helpline is linked to specific types of fraud to guide you better.

Phone Helplines:

Government Resources and Portals:

‘Sanchar Saathi’ by the Department of Telecommunication

Action: You can report stolen/lost phones, fraudulent calls, unsolicited business calls, here
Use this to: Identify and report suspected telecom-related fraud

National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal

Action: Fill up this online form to report suspected fraud
Use this to: Report incidents of suspected URLs, phone numbers, email IDs, social media handles, and deep fakes.

If you’re having trouble remembering these numbers during an emergency, don’t worry.

Go to the Truecaller app on your phone, and access the Government Directory Services, where you can find all these and many more verified helpline numbers set up by the government.

Here’s how you do it:

Fight Fraud With Truecaller

Ever wished you could just know if a call was a fraud before you even pick up? Well, with Truecaller, you can. Here’s how it helps you stay fraud-proof:

What The Police Recommends

Fraudsters are getting sneakier every day, but don’t worry – the cops have your back. Here’s what they suggest to keep you one step ahead:

Do's ✅

Speak Up: Got a weird call that doesn’t feel right? Don’t ignore it. Report it ASAP to the authorities – your vigilance could save others too.

Double-Check Everything: If someone’s asking for your info, don’t just hand it over. Verify the request through official channels before you do anything.

Stay in the Know: Keep yourself updated on the latest fraud tactics. The more you know, the better you can protect yourself and others.

Don'ts ❌

Keep It to Yourself: Your personal and financial info is yours and yours alone. Never share it over the phone, no matter who’s asking.

Don’t Get Click-Happy: Be cautious with links and apps, especially if they come from unknown sources. If it looks fishy, it probably is – so don’t click.

Protect your banking info: Do not enter your debit/credit/bank details on a public computer.

Government Resources

Navigating the world of online banking and digital transactions can feel like walking through a minefield. But don’t worry, we’ve got your back. Here’s what the Government recommends to keep you safe:

Do's ✅

Stick to the Real Deal: Don’t fall for fake bank sites that fraudsters set up. Always type your bank’s URL directly into your browser, or better yet, use the bank’s official app on your phone.

Keep Your Digital Shield Up: Make sure your software and antivirus are up-to-date. It’s like wearing armour online – it keeps the bad stuff out.

Lock It Down: Use strong, unique passwords for your online banking. And remember, your browser is no place to store them – keep those passwords safe and sound.

Don'ts ❌

Don’t Spill the Beans: Your PINs, passwords, and OTPs are like your secret sauce – never share them with anyone, no matter what.

Steer Clear of Public Wi-Fi: Public Wi-Fi might be free, but it’s a free-for-all for fraudsters too. Avoid doing any banking when you’re on it.

Ignore the Urge: If you get an unsolicited request asking for your banking details, don’t respond. Fraudsters love to create a sense of urgency, but remember, your bank won’t pressure you like that.

Remember: Frauds can happen to anyone, but with the right knowledge and tools, you can protect yourself and fight back. Stay informed, stay alert, and stay safe.

To learn more about the emerging landscape related frauds and scams, take a look at the following resources:

