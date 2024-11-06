Safeguards Against Frauds
You have landed on this page because you have most likely been contacted by a fraudster before. YOU ARE NOT ALONE!
Falling victim to a fraud can be frustrating, frightening, and downright maddening. But here’s the good news:
All is Not Lost
There are steps you can take right now to protect yourself and fight back.
First things first, let's arm you with some critical helpline numbers. These are your go-to resources for reporting frauds and seeking help.
Fraud-fighting Speed Dial
Here are the most important helplines for reporting frauds and getting assistance. Each helpline is linked to specific types of fraud to guide you better.
Phone Helplines
Government Resources and Portals
Sanchar Saathi’ by the Department of Telecommunication
Use this to: Identify and report suspected telecom-related fraud
Action: You can report stolen/lost phones, fraudulent calls, unsolicited business calls, here
National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal
Use this to: Report incidents of suspected URLs, phone numbers, email IDs, social media handles, and deep fakes.
Action: Fill up this online form to report suspected fraud
If you’re having trouble remembering these numbers during an emergency, don’t worry.
Go to the Truecaller app on your phone, and access the Government Directory Services, where you can find all these and many more verified helpline numbers set up by the government.
Here’s how you do it:
Fight Fraud With Truecaller
Ever wished you could just know if a call was a fraud before you even pick up? Well, with Truecaller, you can. Here’s how it helps you stay fraud-proof:
What The Police Recommends
Fraudsters are getting sneakier every day, but don’t worry – the cops have your back. Here’s what they suggest to keep you one step ahead:
|
Do's ✅
|
Don'ts ❌
|
Speak Up: Got a weird call that doesn’t feel right? Don’t ignore it. Report it ASAP to the authorities – your vigilance could save others too.
|
Keep It to Yourself: Your personal and financial info is yours and yours alone. Never share it over the phone, no matter who’s asking.
|
Double-Check Everything: If someone’s asking for your info, don’t just hand it over. Verify the request through official channels before you do anything.
|
Don’t Get Click-Happy: Be cautious with links and apps, especially if they come from unknown sources. If it looks fishy, it probably is – so don’t click.
|
Stay in the Know: Keep yourself updated on the latest fraud tactics. The more you know, the better you can protect yourself and others.
|
Protect your banking info: Do not enter your debit/credit/bank details on a public computer.
Government Resources
Navigating the world of online banking and digital transactions can feel like walking through a minefield. But don’t worry, we’ve got your back. Here’s what the Government recommends to keep you safe:
|
Do's ✅
|
Don'ts ❌
|
Stick to the Real Deal: Don’t fall for fake bank sites that fraudsters set up. Always type your bank’s URL directly into your browser, or better yet, use the bank’s official app on your phone.
|
Don’t Spill the Beans: Your PINs, passwords, and OTPs are like your secret sauce – never share them with anyone, no matter what.
|
Keep Your Digital Shield Up: Make sure your software and antivirus are up-to-date. It’s like wearing armour online – it keeps the bad stuff out.
|
Steer Clear of Public Wi-Fi: Public Wi-Fi might be free, but it’s a free-for-all for fraudsters too. Avoid doing any banking when you’re on it.
|
Lock It Down: Use strong, unique passwords for your online banking. And remember, your browser is no place to store them – keep those passwords safe and sound.
|
Ignore the Urge: If you get an unsolicited request asking for your banking details, don’t respond. Fraudsters love to create a sense of urgency, but remember, your bank won’t pressure you like that.
Remember:
Frauds can happen to anyone, but with the right knowledge and tools, you can protect yourself and fight back. Stay informed, stay alert, and stay safe.
Think you have all the ammo to deal with phone or online frauds? Take the quiz on the next page and find out!
