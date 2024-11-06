Safeguards Against Frauds

You have landed on this page because you have most likely been contacted by a fraudster before. YOU ARE NOT ALONE!

Falling victim to a fraud can be frustrating, frightening, and downright maddening. But here’s the good news:

All is Not Lost

There are steps you can take right now to protect yourself and fight back.

First things first, let's arm you with some critical helpline numbers. These are your go-to resources for reporting frauds and seeking help.