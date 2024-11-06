(Use the 'play' button to hear the audio. Keep scrolling to continue with the conversation)

Fraudster: Hello

Person: Hello

Fraudster: Mrs Gupta, I got your number from your husband. I had borrowed some money from him for my son’s treatment and he has asked me to return it to you.

Person: My husband? I am not married.

Fraudster: Oh sorry, I mean your father.

Person: Umm okay, can you explain what the problem is? Why are you sending it to me?

Fraudster: Actually, I am unable to send it to him. Can you please confirm if this is your UPI number so that I can send the money? I am in a rush, I have to go to the hospital.

Person: Okay, yes, this is my number linked with UPI.

Fraudster: Ma'am, I have to send you 25,000 rupees. I am sending it in two instalments because there is a limit. I am sending 20,000 first.

Person: Umm okay.

Fraudster: I have sent it, ma'am.

Person: I am checking.

Fraudster: Please check if you also got the message.

Person: Okay okay, yes, I got the message.

Fraudster: Ma'am, I am sending another 5,000 now.

Person: Okay, I got it.

Fraudster: Ma'am, I sent 50000 instead of 5000. Can you please send me back the remaining 45000? I urgently need it as I am in the hospital and I have to pay.

Person: Oh, but why did you send the extra money?

Fraudster: Ma’am, I made a mistake. I didn’t realise because I am in such a hurry. Could you please send me the money now ma’am? IT'S VERY URGENT! I have to pay my son’s hospital bills. Please try to understand!

Person: Umm, okay. Should I send the money on the same number?

Fraudster: No, no, ma’am! My transaction limit has reached for the day. I am sending you the link on your WhatsApp number, you can send the money there.

Person: Okay, sure.

Fraudster: Ma'am, I have sent you the link. Please click on it and you will get the option to transfer money on my other account.

The conversation you just read is all too familiar. Over 82% Indians are said to have received fraud messages in the last three years alone. Which is why it’s all the more crucial that we know how to spot these red flags in these types of conversations.