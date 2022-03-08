This List Of Movies Is All The Inspiration We Need To #BreakTheBias

There was an era when women characters in movies and TV series were merely seen as the hero’s sidekick. Female-centric shows or performances were hard to come by, leave aside being lauded at the Emmy’s or Filmfare.

But in the last two decades, there has been a paradigm shift in the cinematic spaces. Today, women across Bollywood, Hollywood and the TV industry are breaking these stereotypes by playing characters and being part of storylines that portray them as strong, equal, progressive women who challenge bias. Better yet, they are the leading “heroes” that many of us admire, drive inspiration from, and one day hope to model some of their powerful traits.

But it is not just movies and TV series that have done their bit to #BreakTheBias in the entertainment industry. Commercial spaces have made their contributions as well. Ariel’s latest See Equal film which is part of their #ShareTheLoad campaign focuses on whether equal partners are playing equal roles. A reflection of our times, the film zooms into how and why relationships are changing and sparks important conversations about how men need to take up more responsibilities and share the load. It illustrates how men today are taking up more chores than before, from cooking to doing their laundry to help their wives. It also shows the protagonist raising a conversation in her household and demanding to be seen as an equal. Ariel is urging families to #SeeEqual so that they can share the load and move from seeing household chores as ‘help’ to considering it a joint responsibility.

This International Women’s Day, Ariel and Akshara Centre have taken a step further and curated an exciting list of films and TV shows which break the bias on stereotypical representation of women characters. With the belief that representation can either reinforce or challenge stereotypes, this is an initiative from Ariel to put out more equal, progressive content as an enabler for families to take inspiration from positive imagery and stories. The list is available on Disney+ Hostar, on both the Movies and Shows segments. The Quint lists some of them below: