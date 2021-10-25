This Diwali, Prime Video Wants You To Stop Binging On Its Shows

“Life is what happens when you’re busy binging on your favourite shows.” Okay, these may not be the exact words of John Lennon, but don’t you think it’s true? Of late, and we’re not complaining, OTTs have become the ‘go to’ safe place for many of us when we want to unwind after a long work day. Binging on our favourite shows is what we want to do after we spend most of the day doing what we need to do. And over the events of the last couple of years, OTTs have indeed saved us from losing our minds while we were cooped up at home.



But this Diwali, Prime Video is doing something hardly any other brand would do. The leading streaming service is asking its users to NOT watch all the good stuff it has to offer. Why? Because Diwali is a time for family, and it only comes once a year. It’s the one day you should hit the pause button on your binge-watching routine, and simply do ‘Diwali’ things, whatever your definition of that could be.



To deliver this unique message, Prime Video roped in two of the most popular characters from its original shows - Kaleen Bhaiyya from Mirzapur, and Siddhi from Four More Shots Please!.



Here’s Pankaj Tripathi a.k.a. Kaleen Bhaiyya telling us why we need to log off for the day.