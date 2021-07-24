This Company Has Been Providing Excellent Mediclaim Services Since 2004

When it comes to taking care of your loved ones when one of them is seriously ill, and is hospitalized, the last thing you should ideally be thinking about is how to be able to afford the treatment. And this is why health insurance exists. With the help of TPAs (Third Party Administrators), the insured gets to reap the benefits provided by the insurer, which in turn collects a premium from the former or their workplace.



In this burgeoning business of health insurance, there is one company that has quietly and efficiently been providing solutions to both insured and insurer for almost two decades. We are talking about Park Mediclaim Insurance TPA Pvt. Ltd. A trusted name revered by insurance providers and their policyholders, Park Mediclaim was started in 2001 by promoters who had years of experience assessing and verifying claims while working for PSU Insurance Companies.



The company has also proved its mettle as one of the top service providers to insurance companies, especially in the MSME segment. Over the years, Park Mediclaim has served Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana in Haryana, Rajasthan Cooperative Dairy Federation and even Mother Dairy. And in the past 5 years, companies such as Hero MotoCorp, EXL Services, and Bharti Airtel have also been served by this leading TPA. And in this era of multi-specialty hospitals, Park has partnered with 1975 hospitals in the North zone, 1356 in the West, 1155 in the East and 714 hospitals in the South. The company also has branches all across India.



So what makes Park Mediclaim the obvious choice for so many? There’s not one but many reasons. It is widely promoted by professionals who have witnessed its efficiency and ease of use in the different organizations they’ve worked in, it has active involvement of Directors and CEOs of the companies it serves, it believes in transparency in the Mediclaim process thereby enabling customer logins, and most importantly it respects the time of all stakeholders by keeping the turnaround times (TATs) as short as possible.



So how does the process work? Once a customer has enrolled, they are provided with their TPA card. The policyholder can either directly approach one of many partner cashless hospitals or go to any other hospital and get reimbursed for the cost of treatment. Once the claim is made, assessed, and verified, Park Mediclaim either makes the payment to the hospital (in case of cashless) or to the insured (in case of reimbursement).



For insurers, Park Mediclaim is a great choice as it closely monitors cost and quality of treatment provided, applying cost-containing measures to bring down the claim ratio by eliminating exaggerated and false claims.