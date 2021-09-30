Reaching for the Stars: This Celeb Agency Curates 'Fetching' Digital Content

Fetch! curating an event at the Cannes Film Festival
Instagram.com/fetch_india
As the digital content landscape continues to grow, brands today are keen to rope in the right influencers for their campaigns: who not only bring their personal value but also understand the brand's own goals and objectives. In such cases, an experienced and innovative influencer agency can play a crucial part.
Fetch! - a curation and collaboration agency, fills out this gap, by bringing together brands, media, influencers and editors to create impactful digital content. The agency has worked on several key lifestyle, fashion, and beauty projects, events, and campaigns that have made their partner brands stand out amidst the clutter.
In a short while, Fetch! has drawn up an impressive client list, that includes the likes of Grey Goose, Dewar's, Forever New, H&M, Vivo, Woodford Reserve, and Bombay Sapphire, among others. Their scope of work ranges from curating influencers and bloggers, amplifying digital content and reach, curating events, working with celebs, and more.
Some of the biggest projects handled by Fetch! include:
The Doers Club by Dewar's featuring Rhea Kapoor, Esha Gupta, Pooja Dhingra, Maria Goretti, and Ranveer Brar
Forever New Women's Day Campaign with Soha Ali Khan, Namrata Purohit, Sarah Todd
Project H&M X Myntra with a host of lifestyle and fashion influencers
France Embassy Tourism with Aditi Rao Hydari
Dubai Expo 2020 with Dia Mirza and Soha Ali Khan
Fetch! has also worked on an exclusive experiential platform at the Festival De Cannes, which included strategic tie ups with influencers and brands to customize the reach and impact of the multiple campaigns.
Unlike other Celebrity and Influencer management agencies who are committed to bringing work to their signed Influencers and hence focus on them primarily, Fetch! is committed to bringing value to the brand first.
To this end, they first collaborate with brands to ideate and curate the right kind of content and influencer that will generate maxim social impact. Each campaign is tailor-made and customized. Fetch! also strategizes on working out the right kind of commercial deals with celebrities to ensure RoI for clients as opposed to working on standard rack rates with no focus on final output.
Follow Fetch! on Instagram to stay updated with all their latest campaigns and collabs.
Published: 30 Sep 2021,12:28 PM IST