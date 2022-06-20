The Memory Project: We Must Preserve The Legacy Of Lost Lives

How to deal with grief and loss and keep their legacy alive?
Grief is the most overpowering emotion. It stems from loss, suffering, and absence.
These are the three words that most of us acquainted ourselves with in the last three years, if not before. Often, nostalgia is the warm blanket that wards off the chills of grief. It roots out the negatives and leaves a heart full of cherished memorabilia. But it also makes one pause. The irony is nothing lasts forever, not least suffering. Franz Kafka wrote, “Everything you love will probably be lost, but in the end, love will return in another way.”
Until then, each one of us must have our own coping mechanism. And when the emotional trauma subsumes, we have to deal with the legalities and administrative processes. Trawling through medical records and hospital documents, drawing up financial wills, and taking ownership of the legacy left behind can seem arduous. But it is equally important.
Unfortunately, there was no guide that we can follow to complete these essential formalities even in an autopilot mode. It does not help that we don’t openly discuss or encourage sensitive discussion around these subjects amongst our families. Basic and important tasks such as obtaining a death certificate can feel like a challenge when there is limited public information. It is only natural then that one feels lost and alone in this journey. But even then, you are not on your own. In the last two years, hundreds of thousands of people have lost someone close to them. Some of them have understood the toll of these administrative processes and thus, have stepped forward to share their journeys with HDFC Life's The Memory Project.
This Project remembers and honours the departed souls and thus, curated a series of videos featuring stories of those who have lost their dearest. The Project is determined to create a support network and community for all those affected and grieving. And the videos illustrate their journey of love, loss, and learning. It features community voices that aim to help those who find themselves overwhelmed whilst supporting those who mistakenly believe that they are alone. From renowned actors such as Neha Iyer to Rustom Jamasji, this Project includes a spectrum of voices because everyone has different ways of dealing with grief and their own share of lessons that they impart. These ‘How-To’ videos prepare us to handle the hard-hitting conversations despite the ever-present taboo. These voices through their own experiences, arm us with information on everything from the paperwork on policies to accruing money on other assets.
An archive of past stories, the Project is now inviting other such members who find themselves at a similar stage in life to join the community because you are not alone. We encourage you to visit the link and share your story with HDFC Life’s The Memory Project.