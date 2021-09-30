That Time An Airtel Employee Went Above & Beyond The Call of Duty

When you think of big telco brands, you usually think about their CEOs or their ads or even their best plans and packages. But a brand is not the sum total of its services. Sarfaraz, who works in the Gomti Nagar Airtel outlet in Lucknow, displayed a level of empathy and dedication towards one of his customers, as he was out on the field making cold calls for new connections. He offered to help the man procure medicines for his child even though that was not part of his task sheet, simply because he saw in that man, not just a potential client, but a fellow human being, who at that moment needed his help. It's employees like Sarfaraz that makes Airtel what it is.