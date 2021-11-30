Sentinel's Smart Security Solutions Favoured By Industries and Businesses Alike

One of the leaders in the space of corporate and commercial security, Sentinel Security Solutions has been providing end-to-end monitory and surveillance systems since 1978
Reliable and efficient security is of paramount importance across industries, commercial, and business workplaces. From setting up day-to-day electronic security systems to managing safety requirements across different levels of business, an effective security partner can take much of the stress of keeping a commercial space or business protected.
One of the leaders in the space of corporate and commercial security, Sentinel Security Solutions has been providing services ranging from contract labour and fire fighting to car park management and end-to-end monitory and surveillance systems. Established in 1978, the company comes with over three decades of corporate security experience and has a nationwide presence today.
Helmed by its strong leadership, Sentinel is licensed under the PSARA Act, 2005, and follows all compliances and regulations. The company has, since inception, provided security solutions for a varied range of industry verticals, including packaging and printing, power stations, banks, pharmaceuticals, automobile, hospitality, showrooms, government institutions, and healthcare.
Besides end-to-end security solutions, Sentinel Consultants also provides allied services and manpower resources. This includes:
- 24X7 Central monitoring systems
- Security services for coporates, industries, and govt bodies
- Contract Labour
- Electronic security systems and alarms
- Fire fighting services
- Car park management, and more
With a proven track record, Sentinel's smart solutions are trusted by businesses across the spectrum, adding to their exhaustive client list. Steel Authority of India, Toshiba, Bajaj Motors, Bata, Unitech, Reckitt-Benckiser, SIDBI, Delhi Public School, L&T, are but a handful of the entire set of companies and industries that have benefitted from their solutions.
In this age, a smart business leader understands that reliable security is non-negotiable, and companies like Sentinel Consultants are filling this crucial need with their extensive range of services. To know more about their solutions, visit here.
