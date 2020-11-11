Seagram’s Royal Stag Launches New Campaign with Global Icons

The campaign features top global icons including Ranveer Singh, Kane Williamson, McDonald Wanyama and Diva Dhawan. Partner With this new campaign, the brand has pushed its own boundaries. | (Photo: YouTube / Royal Stag) BrandStudio The campaign features top global icons including Ranveer Singh, Kane Williamson, McDonald Wanyama and Diva Dhawan.

What sets achievers and icons apart from the rest is that they dream, succeed and make it large, and Seagram’s Royal Stag has always celebrated and championed this very spirit. However, this year, the brand has taken things to the next level.

They have added a global dimension to their philosophy of ‘Make It Large’ with a powerful campaign aimed at inspiring people to achieve their dreams.

Before we tell you more watch this video.

The campaign features top global icons - Ranveer Singh, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kane Williamson, McDonald Wanyama, Diva Dhawan and Young OHM. They all come together and leave you with a hard-hitting question – ‘Can a world that thinks large, ever be small?’. The video is as inspiring as it is thought-provoking.

With this new campaign, the brand has pushed its own boundaries by bringing global achievers across fields, nationalities, ethnicities and gender to instil the spirit of #makeitlarge.