Reignite Your Love of Live Music with Jim Beam Welcome Sessions

.
(Image - Jim Beam)
Did the last two years make you think that live music was dead? Think again. Jim Beam is collaborating with popular musicians and setting up a series called Jim Beam Welcome Sessions, where bands return to the indie venues that gave them their first gigs, to do what they do best - play a kick-ass gig.
The series was filmed during the pandemic, and the atmosphere that was created evoked in the viewer's mind a shared experience unique to live music - where people can lose themselves in the littlest of fleeting moments; moments which cannot be repeated but will live forever in the memories of those who were there to witness it.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined