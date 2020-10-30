How To Have a Productive Work From Home Experience

Lenovo WFH 101 guide aims to educate professionals on how to work from home without compromising on productivity.

By following the right practices, you can have a productive work from home experience. | (Photo: Lenovo)

With remote working being the new normal, your home is now also your workspace. By following the right practices, you can have a productive work from home experience. To help you achieve this, global tech major Lenovo has come up with a comprehensive WFH 101 guide.

For professionals used to working in offices, the sudden shift to work from home comes with its own set of challenges. This is where Lenovo’s latest initiative proves to be useful. It aims to educate professionals on how to work from home without compromising on productivity.

From how to create an optimal work environment at home to recommending good practices to follow, the guide tells you everything you must know about a smooth and secure remote working experience.

The key aspects covered in Lenovo WFH 101 guide are:

Setting Your Workspace

The Right Tech

Basic WFH Etiquette

These are demanding times for both, companies and employees, but an initiative like this will go a long way in helping working professionals adapt to the new normal.

If you too want to have a fruitful work from home experience, check out the following interactive infographic created in association with Lenovo. Click on the pulsating hotspots and get started. For the full guide, click here.