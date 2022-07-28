Pride And Progress: Discussing Inclusivity At Indian Organisations

Leaders at the Pride And Progress panel discussion
Organisations know that the employee happiness index is key to their growth. Leaders have learnt that the success of an organisation lies in the strengths, proactive approaches, greater engagement, and productivity of an employee. Hence, business leaders often rank an employee's physical, mental, and emotional well-being as their top priority.
India Inc organisations have made significant strides in better representing the LGBTQ+ community. Some have implemented crucial Diversity, Equality, and Inclusivity (DE&I) policies to better facilitate and engage all voices across the spectrum. Many have rolled out the LGBTQ+ and Partners Benefits Policy where coverage is provided to partners of all employees irrespective of their sexual orientation. Others are extending all other retirement benefits admissible under the law to all categories of employees including members of the LGBTQ+ community.
But while India Inc organisations have learnt the real potential of establishing a truly inclusive workplace, the under-represented voices need to be supported beyond their workplace.
It is true that the LGBTQ+ community in India continues to be ostracised by certain sections of society. While being part of the Pride community is no longer a legal offence, stories of discrimination against them remain. According to a world bank study, India loses 1.3 percent of GDP because of higher rates of suicide and depression among queer community. Many feel compelled to leave the country and look for job opportunities in greener pastures which are more welcoming of their identities. Driving sensitisation and providing a safe and open environment for them is key. And leaders have identified that these initiatives cannot be restricted to symbolic Pride marches in the month of June alone.
At our Pride And Progress panel discussion, distinguished leaders championing the rights of the LGBTQ+ community in the corporate corridors spoke about the next steps organisations must take to better support the well-being of the LGBTQ+ community.
