Driven by Expertise, Share India Offers Innovative Finance and Trading Solutions

Knowledge and expertise are the key drivers when it comes to making successful financial decisions, whether it's trading or investments, individual protection plans, or corporate wealth management. Not only is it crucial to have the right financial planners for your goals, but also ensure that your investment brokers and partners stay continuously updated with policy changes, market fluctuations, and trading trends and knowledge. The right kind of experience and skill can make all the difference when it comes to multiplying wealth via smart decision making.
Founded in 1993, Share India comes with over 24 years of trust, expertise, and leadership in the financial market. The company offers investment tools and advice across equities, derivatives, mutual funds, and IPOs. In addition, Share India also provides NBFCs such as Personal Loans, SME and Micro Loans, Loans against Shares, and more. General and Life Insurance services are also on offer. he
Share India is a member of the NSE, BSE, MCX-SX in capital market segment, and is equipped to provide high-quality equity trading solutions to corporates and retail clients. Further, the company is also a Trading Member of the Future & Options (F&O) segment of the above exchanges, thereby being able to offer opportunities in derivative trading as well.
As a leading financial brokerage firm with a nationwide customer base, Share India's biggest advantage is its massive knowledge base and highly-experienced leadership. From currency and commodity trading to solutions across depository services and mutual funds, the company helps corporates and commercial clients decode the investment market and achieve their financial goals.
Some of the top features and advantages that make Share India stand apart from others in the financial market include their excellence in customer service and constant attempts at innovation. These include:
- Personalized solutions aligned to individual, financial, and business goals
- Advanced training tools for online trading
- Highly-qualified professional wealth management and investment advisors
- End-to-end solutions across all financial needs: from investment and trading to loans and insurance, and more.
With excellent online presence and sharp investment tools, Share India provides regular updates and overview on financial markets, along with research and knowledge centers. This repository of information is extremely crucial for new and seasoned investors, as it allows them to not only trade online via Share India but also get real-time updates on their wealth and performance.
Share India is helmed by a board of experts that makes their solutions superior and far more knowledge driven than market competitors. This includes CEO and Whole Time Director, Sachin Gupta, and Chairman and MD, Praveen Gupta, among others. Together, the team is leading Share India into an innovative and exciting journey as a leading and diverse financial services company.
