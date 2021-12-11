Driven by Expertise, Share India Offers Innovative Finance and Trading Solutions

Share India is a member of the NSE, BSE, MCX-SX in capital market segment, and is equipped to provide high-quality equity trading solutions to corporates and retail clients. Further, the company is also a Trading Member of the Future & Options (F&O) segment of the above exchanges, thereby being able to offer opportunities in derivative trading as well.

As a leading financial brokerage firm with a nationwide customer base, Share India's biggest advantage is its massive knowledge base and highly-experienced leadership. From currency and commodity trading to solutions across depository services and mutual funds, the company helps corporates and commercial clients decode the investment market and achieve their financial goals.

Some of the top features and advantages that make Share India stand apart from others in the financial market include their excellence in customer service and constant attempts at innovation. These include:

- Personalized solutions aligned to individual, financial, and business goals

- Advanced training tools for online trading

- Highly-qualified professional wealth management and investment advisors

- End-to-end solutions across all financial needs: from investment and trading to loans and insurance, and more.