5 Reasons Why You Should Use Paytm To Check Your Bank Balance

Most of us have used Paytm to make digital transactions simpler and more convenient. But, did you know, that you can also use the popular payments app for other account-related services? For one, Paytm has made checking your bank balance faster, easier and safer. The feature allows you to check the status of any account at the click of a button.

If you haven’t tapped on Paytm Balance & History on the app yet, here are five reasons why you should do it, and regularly too!

1. It is, in a word … simple!

Imagine if you were to check your bank balance using the net banking approach. You would have to log in to the net banking portal, either by remembering your customer/user ID and password (which is incredibly difficult if you use multiple bank accounts) or by retrieving it from wherever you have it saved (which makes you open to security breaches and fraud). You would have to enter the customer ID, password, Secure ID and captcha in some cases to finally access your account balance. The account also risks getting blocked if authentication details aren’t correct. And this process must be followed every time you log in.

On Paytm, checking your bank balance is super simple. An account needs to be linked to Paytm once (which takes just a couple of minutes), and it will forever be displayed in the Balance & History section. Just tap on Check Balance, enter the 4-digit UPI pin, and voila, the balance is displayed! Tap on the bank column again, and you get the entire history of transactions pertaining to the account. Passbook at the push of a button!

2. A single interface for accessing multiple bank accounts

If you use multiple bank accounts, the hassle of logging in with different details and the clutter of different banking apps on the phone can be too much. Paytm helps in cutting down this clutter and hassle. It allows you to link multiple bank accounts, as well as displays them on a single interface. Once linked, a simple tap offers access to all the account information you need. You can also send or receive money in your linked bank accounts via Paytm; making your banking experience super convenient.