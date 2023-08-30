Paytm Card Machine: Empowering Merchants with Seamless In-Store Payments

Digital payments have grown at meteoric speed in the last few years. This has led to digitization of businesses with even the small and medium merchants adopting technology to keep up with the changing times. As India’s leading payments and financial services company, Paytm has been instrumental in transforming in-store payments with its innovations that equip merchants to successfully meet the challenges of rising consumer demands.

With Paytm All-in-One Card Machine, millions of merchants have been able to revamp in-store payments acceptance through a simple and easy-to-use device. Powered by the latest technology, Paytm Card Machine comes with many features and industry-first upgrades that solve all needs for merchants.

Paytm All-in-One Card Machine powerful device is the answer to all merchants problems. The company has tie-ups with all major banks and brands across the country that enables merchants to reach out to a larger customer base with the Paytm Card Machine. Here are its top five advantages.

1. Accepts all payment methods: Paytm All-in-One Card Machine has democratised mobile payments for merchants, empowering them with a one-stop solution to accept a wide range of payment modes. Now consumers can pay through any payment mode of their choice – Paytm UPI, UPI Lite, Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid, net banking, debit and credit cards. Paytm Card Machine is also driving affordability for consumers with easy EMIs at no cost for big ticket purchases through bank partnerships.

2. Integrated billing: With Paytm Card Machines, merchants can not only accept payments through multiple payment modes but it is also a dynamic assistant. It comes with an in-built scanner that allows the merchants to scan the barcodes on the products that give them all the details of the product name, quantity and price that automatically reflects in the bill. The device also prints GST-compliant bills further driving convenience for merchants.

3. Single window reconciliation: Paytm All-in-One Card Machine brings a single platform to reconcile payments from different payment modes. With Paytm for Business app, merchants can manage all the transactions and also give them the benefit of instant one-day settlements.

4. Customised solutions: Based on industry-specific concerns, Paytm Card Machine brings customised solutions for businesses. It provides tailor-made offers for various industries including hotels and restaurants, retail and ticketing among others. The merchants can also get specific loyalty and reward programmes that they can offer their customers.

5. Store management: With Paytm Card Machine, merchants can handle their stores through features to manage inventory, suppliers and also take care of CRM for the business. This provides seamless management of the stores without the need for multiple software solutions.

Paytm All-in-One Card Machine is an all-inclusive device through which the fintech giant is driving affordability for both merchants and consumers. With Paytm Card Machine, the company has brought the ease of both mobile as well as card payments through a single device and its integrated billing software. With this cost-effective solution the company is also promoting environmental consciousness, ensuring sustainable business practices for businesses.