Why ‘PLAY’ Is An Important Part For Your Child's Growth

Play is integral to the growth of our children. As our children move between the offline and online worlds, it is important that parents encourage and support the opportunities for positive play in our children.

Why encourage ‘Play’?

In the realm of education, one name stands out for recognising the unique educational needs of children long before anyone else: Friedrich Fröbel, a German educator. He was in fact the first to realise that significant brain development occurs before the age of three years. Fröbel not only pioneered the education of children under seven, but he also understood the crucial role of play in teaching children how to learn, observe, reason, and create.

By forming the very first kindergarten, he introduced the idea of providing a supportive environment for children to interact and learn with their peers and educators through play. Fröbel's ground-breaking insights shed light on the myriad benefits that play offers to children. We now know that by engaging in play, children exercise their dexterity, creativity, imagination, and various forms of strength, including physical, cognitive, and emotional abilities.

Moreover, play holds a vital role in the development of social skills, problem-solving capabilities, negotiation tactics, and the art of compromise. Utilising play-based strategies is an engaging way to support children’s social and emotional development. Importantly, play serves as a valuable learning experience for children when they encounter disagreements or face failure. Such experiences provide opportunities to positively process difficult emotions and develop essential traits like self-awareness and emotional regulation.

Amanda Abel, Paediatric Psychologist with TotallyAwesome, The LEGO Group’s key Youth-first Partner in APAC, says through playful interactions, children cultivate their cognitive processing abilities, strengthening their mental faculties. It is not just the cognitive aspects of development that play supports. In terms of physical skills, play contributes to the fortification of strength, balance, and spatial awareness among children. Engaging in physical activities during playtime promotes a healthy and active lifestyle, contributing to overall well-being. To keep engaging the kids in play every day, The LEGO® Group has introduced the Play Pledge giving all kids and their parents an opportunity to take the play pledge and strengthen their commitment to play.