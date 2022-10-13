Who Is The 7-Year-Old Handwashing CEO At Lifebuoy?

Health and hygiene have transformed our social behaviour in the last three years. Adults in urban and sub-urban regions have grown more conscious of viruses and bacteria. And as a result, they have adopted preventive measures and best sanitary practices in their everyday routines. The change is everywhere: from bathrooms stocked with handwashes to handbags containing sanitisers.

Going a step further in creating hygiene awareness among children, Lifebuoy has now appointed a 7-year-old as one of the H for Handwashing CEOs for India.

Vishalini NC is one of the youngest patent holders in India who received the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inventing the ‘An Automatic Multi-Functional Life Rescue Flood House’. Her model prevents drowning during floods. A class 2 student at the Delhi School of Excellence in Attapur, Telangana, Vishalini, is now creating awareness about the fundamentals of hand hygiene among children. The initiative is backed by extensive research which has shown that when children teach other children, they are more likely to retain important information.