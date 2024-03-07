Vertoz Ventures into the CloudTech sector through the strategic merger

Commenting on the development, Mr. Hirenkumar Shah, Promoter & Whole Time Director of Vertoz Advertising Limited said, "We are thrilled to announce our strategic merger with QualiSpace and ConnectReseller, marking our entry into the CloudTech sector along with the already specialized MadTech sector. This consolidation reinforces our commitment to offering comprehensive solutions to our clients. With QualiSpace's leading Cloud infrastructure solutions and ConnectReseller's expertise in domain registration and web services, we are well-positioned to cater to the diverse digital needs of businesses. This move further strengthens our portfolio, making us a one-stop destination for the entire digital landscape."

Speaking on this, Mr. Ashish Shah, Promoter & Director, Vertoz Advertising Limited., said, "The addition of QualiSpace and ConnectReseller to our ecosystem brings a wealth of opportunities for growth and expansion. By integrating these brands into Vertoz, we aim to enhance our offerings and solidify our presence in both the MadTech and CloudTech sectors. With a broader range of services, including Digital Identity management, Cloud Infrastructure provision, and Marketing & advertising solutions, we are poised to empower the digital landscape for businesses. This strategic merger aligns perfectly with our vision of driving innovation and delivering value to our clients."

Vertoz is an AI-powered MadTech and CloudTech platform, offering Digital Advertising and Monetization (MadTech) and Digital Identity and Cloud Infrastructure (CloudTech) catering to Businesses, Digital Marketers, Advertising Agencies, Digital Publishers, Cloud Providers, and Technology companies.

For more details please visit: https://www.vertoz.com/