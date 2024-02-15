From Vision to Reality: Insights from Union Budget 2024's Mudra Yojana

Over the course of life, as we pursue our dreams with determination and resilience, there exists a parallel journey towards empowerment and freedom. It's a journey where dreams take flight, aspirations find wings and barriers dissolve into opportunities. With the motive to empower this journey, the Mudra Yojana scheme stands as a hope, illuminating the path for lakhs of women in India towards financial independence.

With the recent disbursement of more than 30 crore loans to women, a strong move has been made in Union Budget 2024 to create a new era of women empowerment. Let’s delve into the scheme to gauge a better understanding of its features.