QR=Paytm: How Fintech Giant Taught ‘Scan And Pay’ To Millions

Mobile wallets are giving traditional payment systems a run for their money. Cash and credit, debit or RuPay cards are fast being replaced by e-wallets and mobile payments.

According to a recent report by GlobalData, a data and analytics organisation, payments through mobile wallets are anticipated to cross the $5 trillion benchmark in the Indian markets by 2027. This is in line with the government's digital India push. But one company stands taller than all other fintech organisations.

As a pioneer of mobile payments, QR Codes and Soundbox, Paytm has been pivotal in introducing innovative, efficient, and smart payment solutions making life simple and convenient for both consumers and merchants. It launched its flagship All-In-One QR Code in 2020, a one stop solution for all things payments. It is the only QR which allows payments from all UPI apps, Paytm Wallet, net banking, debit, credit and RuPay cards. Merchants can accept unlimited payments from all UPI apps and all banks at 0% fee.

The All-in-One QR also offers single reconciliation of all payments, real time notifications of payment accepted and instant bank account settlements.

