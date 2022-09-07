Friend-Zoned? Anshul Garg's Latest Track Is For All The One-Sided Lovers

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Brandstudio Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Friend-Zoned? Anshul Garg's Latest Track Is For All The One-Sided Lovers

You are not the only one nursing a broken heart. It is the season to walk out of weddings.
Shrey Singhal and Akaisha Vats in Aaj Phir

Courtesy - Desi Music Factory

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shrey Singhal and Akaisha Vats in Aaj Phir</p></div>

Once upon a time you loved someone...and as the story goes they did not. Or they loved you as a friend while your feelings remained invisible to them? And before you know it they are getting married. It is a tale as old as time.

It is also the story of Anshul Garg's latest track Aaj Phir featuring Shrey Singhal and Akaisha Vats. Produced by Desi Music Factory, the song is dedicated to all the one-sided lovers who are nursing a broken heart this wedding season.

There was some chatter on the internet after a picture of Garg posing alongside Bollywood Badshah SRK surfaced online. Excited fans anticipated if the two were collaborating on an upcoming project. But no official announcement has been made so far.

Tony Kakkar and Anshul Garg found Desi Music Factory, a record label and production company in 2015.

Recently produced tracks include Nikkah starring 'First Kiss' singer Ipsitaa and 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui' actor Rohit Khandelwal. They have garnered over 33 million subscribers on YouTube and 500k followers on Instagram.

Listen to Desi Music Factory's music playlist only on their YouTube channel.

