Manish Malhotra – The Reigning Master of Fashion Supremacy

His signature design elements include the intricate Kashmiri embroidery, the Mijwan Chikankari, Phulkari, and embellishments handcrafted by skilled artisans. Inspired by their worksmanship and thread work, Manish has curated collections and couture campaigns to promote local craftsmen. In one of his earlier campaigns named ‘Regal Threads’, he celebrated the Banarasi and Gujarati threadwork in stupendous stripes and tartans. Whereas his campaign, ‘Ruhaaniyat’ cast a spotlight on the forgotten Awadhi-Punjabi repertoire. And one must definitely experience his ‘Khaab’ collection to love the classic feather-themed blouses, emerald and pearl laced polkis.

He was the first ever designer in the industry to introduce sequins in a way that never has been done before. So much so that sequins has become the designer’s most prominent signature. His sequin sarees are some of the most wanted and is a must-have ensemble for every wardrobe.

And he is perhaps, one of the only contemporary designers who remains fearless in mixing his colour palette. A decade ago, not many could have imagined traditional ethnic wear in muted or unconventional pastels. Today, blush pink lehengas, salmon-coloured sarees, and ivory kurtas have become the norm. And his designs are not limited to six yards of chiffon, silk, and zardozi. Bold metallics, burgundy, and hues of red find their home in velvets, linens, muslin, and satin.