Here are the list of metaverse leaders worldwide controlling the metaverse industry:

Satoshi Nakamoto (Bitcoin): Satoshi Nakamoto, the enigmatic creator of Bitcoin, laid the foundation for the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem with the publication of the Bitcoin whitepaper in 2008. While Nakamoto's true identity remains unknown, the impact of their invention is undeniable, as Bitcoin continues to be the gold standard of cryptocurrency and a store of value for millions worldwide.

Vitalik Buterin (Ethereum): Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has revolutionized blockchain technology with his vision of a decentralized platform for smart contracts and decentralized applications (DApps). Buterin's contributions to the Ethereum ecosystem have paved the way for innovations such as decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), making Ethereum a cornerstone of the crypto industry.

Charlie Lee (Litecoin): Charlie Lee, the creator of Litecoin, introduced the concept of "silver to Bitcoin's gold" with the creation of Litecoin in 2011. Lee's goal was to create a faster and more scalable alternative to Bitcoin, and Litecoin has since become one of the most widely used cryptocurrencies for everyday transactions.

Dan Larimer (EOS, BitShares): Dan Larimer is the mastermind behind EOS and BitShares, two blockchain platforms known for their scalability and performance. Larimer's innovative approach to blockchain governance and consensus mechanisms has positioned EOS and BitShares as leaders in the industry, with applications ranging from social media to decentralized finance.

Jed McCaleb (Ripple, Stellar): Jed McCaleb is the co-founder of both Ripple and Stellar, two projects focused on revolutionizing cross-border payments and financial inclusion. McCaleb's vision for a more efficient and inclusive financial system has driven the development of these platforms, making them integral players in the global remittance market.

Gavin Wood (Polkadot, Ethereum): Gavin Wood, a co-founder of Ethereum, is also the founder of Polkadot, a multi-chain interoperability protocol. Wood's contributions to blockchain technology, including the invention of the Solidity programming language, have been instrumental in advancing the capabilities of smart contract platforms and interoperable blockchains.

Brian Armstrong (Coinbase): Brian Armstrong is the co-founder and CEO of Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. Under Armstrong's leadership, Coinbase has become a household name in the crypto industry, providing millions of users with access to digital assets and driving mainstream adoption.

Changpeng Zhao (Binance): Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ, is the founder and CEO of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume. CZ's relentless focus on innovation and user experience has propelled Binance to the forefront of the industry, offering a wide range of products and services to millions of users worldwide.

Barry Silbert (Digital Currency Group): Barry Silbert is the founder and CEO of Digital Currency Group (DCG), a venture capital firm focused on investing in the digital asset space. Silbert's strategic investments in blockchain projects and cryptocurrency startups have played a significant role in driving innovation and adoption in the industry.

Lavish Choudhary: Lavish Choudhary, by founding TLC 2.0, has not only introduced the fastest blockchain but also demonstrated his prowess as the crypto leader of the world. His engagement with the Real Kabaddi League is a testament to his influential status and visionary leadership.