How to get more followers on Instagram?
Instagram has a staggering two billion monthly active users, putting it at the very top of the most-used social media networks. This impressive figure also means that there are two billion people you could potentially reach every single month and get to engage with (and follow!) your Instagram account.
Now, you’ll encounter numerous helpful tips when researching how to get more followers on Instagram. Most of these tips will focus on the content you create. Keeping your Instagram posts consistent, high-quality, and optimized will undoubtedly get you results. But these results take time. This guide will focus on tips on how to get more followers on Instagram that have a more immediate effect on your Instagram follower count. Some might involve spending money, but look at this as an investment that will pay off significantly in the future.
Ok, the first tip does have to do with your Instagram content. However, it significantly differs from other content tips on how to get more followers on Instagram. How?
Well, this tip requires you to play the social media game and take advantage of current trends for your personal gains.
At present, and for the foreseeable future, short-form videos are all the rage. So, don’t be afraid to go all out with this format. Keep the videos fun, engaging, and visually appealing, and they’re almost guaranteed to get you on the Instagram Explore page. Once you’re there, it’s much easier for new followers to find your account. All it takes is one viral post for your follower count to skyrocket.
There’s a running joke on TikTok that Instagram Reels users see all the trends some two months after they’ve already been played out on TikTok. Though, to be fair, there’s some truth to this joke. So, don’t wait for trends to hit Instagram before incorporating them into your account.
Most digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO) experts heavily emphasize the importance of organic traffic for long-term growth. However, many of them are also proponents of using paid marketing to give digital channels an instant boost, allowing them to continue their organic growth journey.
On Instagram, you can pay to boost individual posts, which will significantly increase their reach. More importantly, it will place your Instagram posts in front of new audiences, thus increasing the chances of attracting new followers.
Use Instagram advertising to get started on the app or overcome a stagnation period in your follower growth. Whatever the case, one thing’s for sure – the results will be almost instant.
Let’s be honest – everyone loves free stuff! That’s why running a giveaway is a great way to attract new followers on Instagram.
Of course, for this to happen, you must make following your Instagram account one of the conditions for entering the giveaway. An extra tip: Ask the participants to tag a friend in the comments. This will get even more eyes on your post and, just as importantly, your Instagram account.
Also, don’t overcomplicate other conditions for entering the giveaway. Remember – your goal is to gain more followers on Instagram quickly, not make people jump through hoops to participate.
Instagram is a hub for the most diverse interests, from fine arts to extreme sports. Each of these interests is likely to have dozens of so-called feature pages dedicated to it. Basically, all these pages do is find appealing content on the topic and re-share it to their followers.
So, your task is to identify the best feature pages for your niche. Then, make sure to post high-quality photos and videos that fit their aesthetics, tag them in the description, and hope for the best. A single re-post from these pages can boost your follower count significantly. Best of all? Your new followers will all be passionate about the same niche as you!
When exploring how to get more followers on Instagram, you’ll see many tips concerning competitor research. And, of course, doing this research and knowing what your target audience likes is essential to developing a successful Instagram strategy.
However, there’s also a more direct way to use your competitors to your advantage – get their followers to follow you.
After all, their followers are already interested in what you have to offer, so getting them on board should be relatively easy. You can try interacting with them in the comments, liking their posts, and even following them first.
This method might not give you a massive influx of followers. However, it has nearly instant results and, more importantly, attracts all the right people.
This tip typically requires you to already have a small following or know an Instagram influencer with more followers. Either way, getting a bigger Instagram creator to feature your profile or prominently tag you in a post could do wonders for your follower count.
If you run a business, you can try gifting products or services to influencers in exchange for a shoutout or promotion. Just make sure the influencers you choose make sense for your brand!
Out of all the tips on how to get more followers on Instagram, only one truly brings instant success – buying followers.
Though some tips advise you to skip this step, they are missing the bigger picture. You see, buying Instagram followers benefits your account in two ways.
One, you’ll get an instant follower count boost that will motivate you to keep working hard. And two, your Instagram account will now appear more credible to new (organic) followers. After all, social media is all about the numbers.
Technically, buying Instagram followers will help you both in the short and the long run. Just make sure to choose a reliable platform that will deliver results hassle-free.
