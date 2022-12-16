Coming Soon – Workplace Inclusion: From Intent To Action

The onus to integrate Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) into the workforce must go beyond the umbrella of NGOs and changemakers. How can leaders take responsibility, walk the talk on #DisabilityInclusion in their organisation, and lead from the front?

The Quint in association with Accenture presents a panel of India Inc executives, trailblazers, and pioneering voices from the social services sector. Listen to expert opinions and insights on everything from the role of sensitive leadership to harnessing the benefits of technology for a truly inclusive workplace.

Moderated by Nishtha Gautam, Senior Editor (Opinions) at The Quint, voices at the panel discussion include: Raghav Bahl, Founder, The Quint, Sanjay Dawar, Managing Director, Global Strategy & Consulting, India and Sponsor, Disability Inclusion, Accenture India, Meera Shenoy, Founder-CEO, Youth4Jobs, Vineet Saraiwala, Founder and CEO, Atypical Advantage and Rekha Talluri, CFO - Microsoft India, Sponsor - Disability ERG in India.

Stay tuned for the panel discussion. Streaming on 19th December on The Quint's YouTube And Facebook channels.