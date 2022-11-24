Celebrate True Legends - The Future of India With Seagram’s 100 Pipers Glassware

The jury for the True Legend – The Future of Young India
Courtesy - 100 Pipers Glassware
NDTV and Seagram’s 100 Pipers Glassware have launched True Legend – The Future of Young India, an impactful initiative that celebrates individuals who have gone beyond the material markers of success to create a positive impact on the world. The initiative will showcase these ‘champions of good’ from different fields like Start-up Tech, Business Innovation, Music, Sports, Environment, Social Work etc.
It will identify and felicitate these True Legends through multiple levels of evaluation, including a NDTV editorial shortlisting process - through which nominees across these categories have been selected. One ‘True Legend’ from each of these categories will ultimately be shortlisted through public voting and selection by the esteemed Jury of this initiative.
The Jury comprises individuals who inspire the aspirations of young India and are ‘True Legends’ themselves. They are:
● Kunal Kapoor – Actor, Model & Co-founder of Ketto
● Ghazal Alagh – Co-founder Mamaearth
● Bhaichung Bhutia – India Football Legend
● Rabbi Shergill – Iconic Musician
● Taran Chabbra – Founder Neeman’s
Over the years, Seagram’s 100 Pipers Glassware has been at the forefront of supporting causes that positively impact society. The brand has consistently championed the belief of ‘Be Remembered For Good’ – a rallying cry that inspires people to go beyond the material markers of success to make a positive impact on the world. Building on this strong legacy, the brand seeks to continue inspiring consumers to strive towards creating a better world with this initiative as well. To empower consumers to be active participants, 100 Pipers Glassware has also created a special ‘Be Remembered for Good’ category as part of this initiative. In this category, anyone can share stories of people who might not be well-known to the world but are ‘champions of good’ and should be celebrate for the impact they make on society.
To know more about the Jury, the nominees & the inspiring stories of goodness, log onto the initiative’s dedicated website. To be active participants in this initiative, you can also celebrate True Legends around you by nominating these champions of good on the True Legends website here.