Celebrate True Legends - The Future of India With Seagram’s 100 Pipers Glassware

NDTV and Seagram’s 100 Pipers Glassware have launched True Legend – The Future of Young India, an impactful initiative that celebrates individuals who have gone beyond the material markers of success to create a positive impact on the world. The initiative will showcase these ‘champions of good’ from different fields like Start-up Tech, Business Innovation, Music, Sports, Environment, Social Work etc.

It will identify and felicitate these True Legends through multiple levels of evaluation, including a NDTV editorial shortlisting process - through which nominees across these categories have been selected. One ‘True Legend’ from each of these categories will ultimately be shortlisted through public voting and selection by the esteemed Jury of this initiative.

The Jury comprises individuals who inspire the aspirations of young India and are ‘True Legends’ themselves. They are:

● Kunal Kapoor – Actor, Model & Co-founder of Ketto

● Ghazal Alagh – Co-founder Mamaearth

● Bhaichung Bhutia – India Football Legend

● Rabbi Shergill – Iconic Musician

● Taran Chabbra – Founder Neeman’s