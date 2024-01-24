Bisleri's #DrinkItUp Campaign Shakes Up Water Habits

Bisleri ropes in Deepika Padukone as it's global brand ambassador
Source: Bisleri
When it comes to packaged drinking water in India, Bisleri has been one of the most trusted mineral water brands for over five decades. Continuing their legacy with an aim to resonate more profoundly with the Gen-Z, the brand unveiled their new campaign- #DrinkItUp which is a fresh and never seen before take on hydration infusing excitement and fun. They also roped in Deepika Padukone as their first-ever global brand ambassador.
With this campaign, Bisleri continues to redefine the narrative around hydration. Transitioning seamlessly from one iconic campaign to another, the brand has consistently evolved to better resonate with the current times. From the iconic Badal, the camel who led the way in promoting water safety and purity, to the remarkable 'Kiss to Drink' campaign, encouraging personal packs for consumers, Bisleri has always chosen a new and vibrant approach to reach out to its consumers. With the #DrinkItUp campaign, the aim is to engage young individuals who may find staying hydrated boring, transforming it into a fun and healthy habit.
Their commercial features Padukone who can be seen dancing to the beats of the popular retro remix of the song 'Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba'. The message is simple: drinking water can be enjoyable and exciting!
Expressing her enthusiasm as the global ambassador of Bisleri, Deepika Padukone said, "I am delighted to be associated with a brand as iconic as Bisleri. I have always believed in the importance of hydration as a key step in our commitment to a healthy lifestyle and overall wellbeing and the Bisleri #DrinkItUp campaign celebrates just that”.
As the campaign unfolds, Bisleri's #DrinkItUp will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression, encouraging individuals to embrace hydration with the OG beverage water, associating with Bisleri as an essential part of their lives.
