Bisleri's #DrinkItUp Campaign Shakes Up Water Habits

With this campaign, Bisleri continues to redefine the narrative around hydration. Transitioning seamlessly from one iconic campaign to another, the brand has consistently evolved to better resonate with the current times. From the iconic Badal, the camel who led the way in promoting water safety and purity, to the remarkable 'Kiss to Drink' campaign, encouraging personal packs for consumers, Bisleri has always chosen a new and vibrant approach to reach out to its consumers. With the #DrinkItUp campaign, the aim is to engage young individuals who may find staying hydrated boring, transforming it into a fun and healthy habit.