Asian Paints Where The Heart Is S6 Shows Us Homes That Truly Inspire

Home is Where The Heart Is
Courtesy - Asian Paints
Imagine building your sanctuary: A home where you can nestle your happiness and achievements. A nest that makes you feel safe and a cocoon you can return to. Everyone needs to let their hair down and put their feet up every once in a while - including celebrities.
And in the latest six-part Season 6 of the highly lauded Where The Heart Is, Asian Paints features PV Sindhu and Pooja Hegde. One would wonder what two women - a sports star and a sensational actress have in common. Like many of us, both Sindhu and Hegde have put down their roots in their homes where they can go back and reflect on their journey to stardom.
The trailer to Pooja’s home begins with a green door which offers a peek into her cinematic soul. Decorated in muted colours, with filament bulbs that throw light onto metallic and wooden accented surfaces, her living room and kitchen space is a mix of the quintessential London-New York vibe. Teal blues, blush pinks, pristine whites and green plants bring the much-needed clean energy and an oasis of calm to her otherwise fast-paced life. But it is the film-posters that adorn her walls, the projector in her bedroom where she can lounge with family and friends while appreciating the latest release that make her home a tad bit more special.
And no matter how old or famous you grow up to be, your family will always be that one strong unit at home who will point out your multiple mistakes and give you a reality check. As P V Sindhu says, they will consistently push you to be a better version of yourself. A national badminton champion would barely have any qualms about her abilities and merit. If the dozens of medals, cups, trophies and her life-size photos that adorn her living room walls are any indication, then she has plenty to be proud of. But as she takes us on a virtual tour of her fitness room, we learn that pushing yourself past your comfort zone can be achieved both on the court and in the confines of her home. And as a sportsperson, she is aware how emotional and mental well-being is equally important as physical fitness. Hence, she has consciously surrounded her humble abode with lots of green and open spaces to nourish her mind, body and soul.
If there is anything that we have learnt from both these stars, it is the need to put your feet up, let your hair down and unwind.
The legacy of 'Where The Heart Is’ lies in the reality that this show has always been a sense of discovery for the viewer. Be it through simplistic colourful wall decors, unique collectibles, or through curated hand-crafted antiques, the show has brought to life a wide variety of homes across the country and has set a true visual benchmark in this space. Season 6 of Where The Heart Is continues the legacy.
Asian Paints Beautiful Homes has also created a series of specialised style guides inspired from these homes. You can browse, select and customise your home designs here.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)