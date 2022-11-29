Asian Paints Where The Heart Is S6 Shows Us Homes That Truly Inspire

And no matter how old or famous you grow up to be, your family will always be that one strong unit at home who will point out your multiple mistakes and give you a reality check. As P V Sindhu says, they will consistently push you to be a better version of yourself. A national badminton champion would barely have any qualms about her abilities and merit. If the dozens of medals, cups, trophies and her life-size photos that adorn her living room walls are any indication, then she has plenty to be proud of. But as she takes us on a virtual tour of her fitness room, we learn that pushing yourself past your comfort zone can be achieved both on the court and in the confines of her home. And as a sportsperson, she is aware how emotional and mental well-being is equally important as physical fitness. Hence, she has consciously surrounded her humble abode with lots of green and open spaces to nourish her mind, body and soul.

If there is anything that we have learnt from both these stars, it is the need to put your feet up, let your hair down and unwind.