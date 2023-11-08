Paint Your Emotions: Asian Paints' #MeraWalaMood - A Colourful Diwali Experience

Asian Paints' 'Mera Wala Mood' campaign is a delightful fusion of technology and emotions, just in time for Diwali. This initiative celebrates the deep connection between emotions, colours, and homes, and it does so with an interactive twist.

As a brand known for making homes vibrant and memorable, Asian Paints has taken their iconic slogan, 'Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai' (Every Home Has A Story to Tell), to the next level. They understand that festivals bring not only joy but a range of emotions. The campaign recognizes that our homes are more than structures; they are living extensions of our moods.

Visitors to the 'Mera Wala Mood' microsite use their phone's camera to scan their facial expression. The innovative technology detects their emotion, and a colour based on their mood comes alive through a beautiful story of a Diwali home. Each mood comes with a personalised film, showcasing a home adorned with Diwali-themed décor elements in the chosen colour. For example, a joyous mood might lead to a room bathed in festive yellow tones.

The campaign's brilliance lies in its personal touch. Each film features a heartfelt poem, narrated by Piyush Pandey, that elevates the chosen colourṣ and its associated emotion. It's a reminder that colours and home décor can mirror and enhance our feelings.