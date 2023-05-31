How is AlmaBetter Helping Tech Enthusiasts Achieve Financial Independence?

The tech industry is akin to a magician’s dream. It has been an innovation lab ever since the introduction of the first computers as ENIAC machines in the 1950s. The industry has since grown to accommodate smaller devices – floppies, CDs, flash drives, and the cloud. The advancements in machine learning, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things (IoT) have seeped into our daily routines. And if you are not updated with the latest in the market, they may call you a digital laggard.

The fear of missing out can get real when such wizardry is also a booming industry. For all the bizarre headlines around Generative AI, ChatGPT threatening the white-collar workforce, we overlook the positives around how it helps employees upskill and learn newer things by doing all the mundane tasks.