How is AlmaBetter Helping Tech Enthusiasts Achieve Financial Independence?

The tech industry is akin to a magician’s dream. It has been an innovation lab ever since the introduction of the first computers as ENIAC machines in the 1950s. The industry has since grown to accommodate smaller devices – floppies, CDs, flash drives, and the cloud. The advancements in machine learning, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things (IoT) have seeped into our daily routines. And if you are not updated with the latest in the market, they may call you a digital laggard.
The fear of missing out can get real when such wizardry is also a booming industry. For all the bizarre headlines around Generative AI, ChatGPT threatening the white-collar workforce, we overlook the positives around how it helps employees upskill and learn newer things by doing all the mundane tasks.
Technology Knows No Age
The good news is that you can dive into the tech-verse even if you don't have any formal education in data science or computing. How?
Co-founded by IITians, Shivam Dutta, Vikash Srivastava, Ravi Kumar Gupta, Arshyan Ahsan, and Alok Anand, the platform promises to build a next-gen tech and AI learning ecosystem. This e-learning portal strives to help students and tech enthusiasts earn and learn all hacks of data science.
It focusses on taking quality tech education to the far and few, raising a cohort of data scientists from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities who otherwise do not know how to break into the Silicon Valley. It is aimed for all those who dream of living the ultimate 'Social Network' life but don't know where and how to kick-start their tech-venture.
Even the course structure is reverse-engineered to make you industry ready. So, you can become a Full Stack Data Scientist in just 30 weeks. The learning is focussed on outcomes, so much so, that even in uncertain times like now, the program offers a guaranteed work placement, and your fees is payable only after you bag a job above Rs. 5 lakhs per annum. Recruitment firms include Accenture, JP Morgan and Chase, KPMG, Capgemini and many industry giants that offer an average salary of Rs. 7.5 lakhs at the commencement.
30 Weeks To A Future-Proof Career In Data Science
The mentors and instructors come from premier institutions and are working at Fortune 500 companies. Hence, they deploy innovative and easy-to-grasp methods involving experiments, gamification, and real industry projects to ensure everyone has hands-on tricks and tips that work in the data science and AI world.
According to LinkedIn’s emerging jobs report, data science has emerged as the fastest-growing job requirement globally. It has seen a striking 650% growth since 2012 with its valuation growing from USD 37.9 billion in 2019, to a projected market share of USD 230.80 billion by 2026. Analytics Insight estimates about 11 million data science opportunities worldwide by the same year.
The scope of the employment for data science professionals includes not just the tech landscape but also industries like online media publications, delivery services, and agritech ventures. Thus, upskilling in the techverse is advantageous, especially, if you want to grow within your own organisation.
