AI-Technologies And Facilities That Can Enable Persons With Disabilities

Over two decades after the Persons with Disabilities Act 1995, corporate India has mulled over measures for better integration of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) into the workforce. Sustained efforts are made to create awareness around their challenges, stem ignorance, and design workstations that can enable them to perform at par with their peers in similar roles. But what more can India Inc. do to create a level-playing field?

This International Day For Persons With Disabilities, we examine how we can leverage the benefits of technological advancements to create necessary resources and offer solutions for persons with disabilities.